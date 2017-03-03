Wausau West ties state record for power play goals, advances to state semifinals after 7-0 win

The Wausau West hockey team is moving on to the state semifinal round after a 7-0 win over West Salem/Bangor on Thursday night.

The Warriors opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period and added on two more in the second to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The three power play goals ties a state tournament record.

Warriors coach B.J. Brandt described goaltender Ryan Raff as "solid" in net. The sophomore held the Panthers scoreless on 13 shots. The Warriors dominated the opportunities, tallying 37 shots on goal.

Wausau West was led by two goals from Zach Pearson. Cade Lemmer, Max Zingler, Christian Bardarson, Nick Techel and Max Techel each added goals for the Warriors, who will play state No. 1 Hudson in the state semifinals on Friday night.

The Warriors lost to the Raiders 4-2 on February 4. Game time is set for about 7:15. Newsline 9 will have coverage on Friday on Newsline 9 at 6 and 10.