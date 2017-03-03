Tom Hanks sends new espresso machine to White House press corps - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tom Hanks sends new espresso machine to White House press corps

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

Tom Hanks has a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the reporters covering the Trump administration: On Thursday, the White House press corps received a brand new espresso machine from the star.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

The White House press corps is grateful for the new espresso machine from @tomhanks

Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade!

This is not the first time Hanks has sent an espresso machine to journalists covering the White House. In fact, the trend dates back to 2004.

The gift was accompanied by a typewritten note, in true Tom Hanks fashion -- the actor is a typewriter enthusiast.

"Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way," the note reads. "Especially for the Truth part."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.