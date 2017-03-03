Tom Hanks sends new espresso machine to White House press corps

Tom Hanks has a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the reporters covering the Trump administration: On Thursday, the White House press corps received a brand new espresso machine from the star.

This is not the first time Hanks has sent an espresso machine to journalists covering the White House. In fact, the trend dates back to 2004.

The gift was accompanied by a typewritten note, in true Tom Hanks fashion -- the actor is a typewriter enthusiast.

"Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way," the note reads. "Especially for the Truth part."