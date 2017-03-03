Wisconsin company wants to be part of U.S., Mexico border wall c - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin company wants to be part of U.S., Mexico border wall construction

Posted:
(WISN) -

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin company has expressed early interest in building the wall along the United States / Mexico border.

Michels Corp. was among 300 companies that responded to a Department of Homeland Security "pre-solicitation" offer for "the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the U.S border with Mexico."

The company is co-owned by former Republican Senate candidate Tim Michels.

On its website, Michels touts its history of working on big projects, from work on the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee to the installation of a gas pipeline under the Rio Grande.

