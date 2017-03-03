Vanity closing its stores after filing for bankruptcy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Vanity closing its stores after filing for bankruptcy

Posted:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo-based women's clothing chain plans to close its 140 stores after more than 50 years in business.

Vanity board chairman Jim Bennett tells KFGO the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. Bennett says competition from internet retailers significantly impacted the company's bottom line.

Vanity employs as many as 1,700 people, with more than 100 employees at its corporate headquarters in Fargo.

Vanity has stores in 27 states, including one in Wausau. Vanity was incorporated in 1966.

The company's Wausau location plans to stay open until the end of the month,

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.