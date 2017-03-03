Vanity closing its stores after filing for bankruptcy

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo-based women's clothing chain plans to close its 140 stores after more than 50 years in business.

Vanity board chairman Jim Bennett tells KFGO the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. Bennett says competition from internet retailers significantly impacted the company's bottom line.

Vanity employs as many as 1,700 people, with more than 100 employees at its corporate headquarters in Fargo.

Vanity has stores in 27 states, including one in Wausau. Vanity was incorporated in 1966.

The company's Wausau location plans to stay open until the end of the month,