Stevens Point family gets new home through Habitat for Humanity

A Stevens Point family gets a helping hand.

Single mom, Amber Rasmussen, her daughter Jordin, and their dog Brandi are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

On Monday, volunteers and family who helped build the home gathered to celebrate the accomplishment.

The new residents say that while the process required a lot of work, it was well worth it.

"Very thankful that everyone came together and helped us with this, very thankful, words can't express," Amber Rasmussen said. "I will continue to be a volunteer and continue to promote Habitat for as long as I can."

This is the second home that the Central Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity chapter helped build in the past year.

