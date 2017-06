A Stevens Point man went on a tantrum, breaking windows and throwing plates and furniture, before causing $15,000 in damage at a home he was visiting, police said Friday.

Henry Fuentes, 23, was arrested after officers used bean bag rounds and a Taser to subdue him, Sgt. Mike Rottier said.

The incident happened Thursday night in the 900 block of Songbird Lane.

Police recommend Fuentes be charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.