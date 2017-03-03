Storm advance to state title game, will play for championship Saturday on Newsline 9

Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team has advanced to the WIAA state championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2012.

Behind a second-period goal from senior captain Maggie Plaza and 11 saves from Chloe Westberg, the Storm held on for a 1-0 win over the Captial City Cougars co-op, which is based out of Sun Prairie.

Westberg saved two shots in the final minute of the game as the Storm killed off a power play to close out the victory.

Central Wisconsin will take on the Bay Area Ice Bears (Green Bay co-op) tomorrow at noon in the state title game.

You can watch the championship exclusively on Newsline 9 on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. The boys state championship game will follow.