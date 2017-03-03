Portage Co. donates ambulance to country in need

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County is donating an ambulance to Nicaragua. The Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of America have worked with several counties in the state to get donations.

County leaders said the donated vehicle was a surplus ambulance that was no longer needed by the Portage County EMS or any other department.

Amy Wiza, executive director of the the organization, said Friday the donation is greatly needed in Nicaragua. She said many areas don't have the necessary means to help people who are suffering from a medical emergency.

County leaders are thrilled to help.

"We are happy that the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners can give the ambulance a new life and bring our communities together even though they are several thousand miles apart,” said Portage County Executive Patty Dreier.

The ambulance will now be stored in Stevens Point until shipping space becomes available provided by the U.S. Air Force.