Musky Expo kicks off in Rothschild

It's a big weekend for Wisconsin's fishing community. The Musky Expo kicked off in Rothschild Friday.

This is the sixth year the event has taken place at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center.

It features the latest in lures and other gear, as well as fishing seminars.

The expo got started in an unconventional way.

"On a dare," said founder Rich Reinert.

Reinert, as well as organizer Mike Etzel, fished professionally for years.They wanted to bring the excitement to the North Central Wisconsin area.

"I've been in the musky fishing business for 30 years," said Reinert. "I was a musky guide myself, and this was something needed here in the Northwoods."

Etzel and Reinert say it doesn't matter if you don't know much bout muskies, because experts are there to teach anyone willing to learn.

The event lasts through Sunday.