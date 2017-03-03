Milwaukee man who admits shooting heroin-addicted son remains out of jail

MILWAUKEE (WISN)-- A Greenfield man who claimed his heroin-addicted son drove him to the brink will stay out of jail -- for now -- after posting $15,000 bail Friday, according to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

"I shot my son in the arm on accident," Richard Matte told a 911 dispatcher.

Greenfield police went to Matte's his home last month after that blunt 911 call. Matte was admittedly frustrated after he reported shooting his 27-year-old son in the arm when he saw him shooting up with heroin.

The son, Zak Matte, talked to WISN 12 News last week.

"Bullet went through my elbow, into my shoulder, tearing all this muscle. They had to resew it all together," Zak Matte said.

Richard Matte was in court for the first time Friday afternoon. He told police he was just trying to scare his son by shooting at a wall. He refused to talk as he left court, but his attorney said Matte didn't mean to hit Zak.

"It was a tragic accident, not something he was hoping to do or intending to have take place," attorney Anthony Cotton said.

Richard Matte told the dispatcher he was at his wit's end over his son's heroin abuse and snapped.

"I just got pushed to the point where I couldn't take it anymore," Richard Matte said to the 911 dispatcher.