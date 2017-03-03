Thousands attend first fish fry of Lent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Friday was the first fish fry of the Lenten season.

Thousands flocked to their favorite fish fry spots across north central Wisconsin.

St. Anne's in Wausau serves more than 1,000 people in just a few hours. Organizers say it can be stressful but it's all worth it.

"We do this every year just to build the camaraderie here in the parish and to serve the community with the number of meals on a given Friday," said organizer, Kendall Gullo.

Many churches will continue the tradition of fish fries for the next seven weeks.

