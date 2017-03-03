Stratford upsets Edgar in otherwise by-the-book night of boys ba - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stratford upsets Edgar in otherwise by-the-book night of boys basketball regional semifinals

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 
   Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50
   Marshfield 91, Hudson 80
   Stevens Point 88, Superior 53
   Wausau West 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43
Division 2
   Hortonville 49, Lakeland 42
   Medford Area 72, Antigo 63
   Rhinelander 57, Merrill 54
   Wausau East 63, Mosinee 51
Division 3
   Adams-Friendship 64, Westfield Area 53
   Freedom 66, Amherst 49
Division 4
   Auburndale 66, Crivitz 63
   Marathon 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
   Neillsville 77, Laona-Wabeno 63
   Phillips 73, Cumberland 58
   Roncalli 64, Pacelli 43
   St. Mary Catholic 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30
   Stratford 49, Edgar 42
Division 5
   Almond-Bancroft 69, Port Edwards 59
   Assumption 68, Pittsville 47
   Columbus Catholic 75, Rosholt 45
   Gresham Community 79, Niagara 64
   Lena 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58
   Loyal 55, Wild Rose 36
   Owen-Withee 58, Turtle Lake 47
   Prentice 53, Thorp 38
   Phelps 66, Oneida Nation 55
   Suring 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 51

For full brackets from the WIAA, click here.

