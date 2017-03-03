HOCKEY: Wausau West can't capitalize on power play chances, falls in state semifinals 4-1

Hudson goalie Anthony Howard had 24 saves on 25 chances as the Raiders powered past Wausau West 4-1 in Friday's state semifinal hockey game.

One night after tying the state tournament record for power play goals in a game, the Warriors went 0-8 with the man advantage on Friday night. Their lone goal came late in the third period when the game was already out of hand.

"A few times we got close and the puck was inches from the goal line," West head coach B.J. Brandt said after the game. "They killed very aggressively. We needed to execute on the power play... it didn't happen tonight."

The Warriors, who missed out on the state tournament last season for just the only time in eight years, finish the season 24-4-1.

"I can't begin to expect anyone else to understand how close we were of a group in there," senior captain Nick Techel, who has two brothers on the team, said. "It's just unbelievable that it's over. We had a hell of a season."

Hudson will play Waukesha in the state championship game on Saturday afternoon. The game can be seen exclusively on Newsline 9, with puck drop set for around 2:30.