Search warrant names suspects in shooting death of girl, 9

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A recently unsealed search warrant shows police have suspects in the May shooting death of a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl.

Za'layia Jenkins was inside a relative's home when she was hit by a bullet fired from outside.

Informants told police three men armed with two assault weapons and one pistol were in the area at the time of the shooting.

An informant says the men argued with a woman who believed they were selling drugs and told them to leave. A gunfight started moments later, with more than 40 shots fired.

There's a $65,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The unsealed search warrant was first reported by WISN-TV. It seeks cellphone records for one of the men.

Police say the investigation continues.