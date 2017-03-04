Central Wisconsin Storm takes home girls state hockey title with thrilling OT victory

The Central Wisconsin Storm girls have won their third state hockey championship after a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over the Bay Area Ice Bears on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 with less than three minutes to play in regulation, the Storm tied the game on an unassisted goal by Emelia Edmondson.

Then in overtime, Central Wisconsin capitalized on its second power play chance as Maggie Plaza threaded the needle on a great pass to fellow senior Katelyn Ramthun who split the posts for the game-winning goal.

"I'm not going to lie I didn't think I'd hit the net at first but then I just broke down crying and everyone came and cheered and I was just so happy," Ramthun said after the game. "It was like the happiest moment of my life. That I could spend it with my sisters is just great."

"Being down by a goal late in the third the girls just didn't quit," head coach Pete Susens added. "I'm so proud of the effort they put in. Big goal by Emelia to get it even and then Maggie and Katelyn coming through in overtime. It's just a great feeling."

This is the second state title for Susens as a high school coach. He also won a championship with the Wausau West boys in 2011.