Women's march held in Wausau

Ahead of International Women's Day, around 100 people gathered at the 400 Block in Wausau to fight for women's equality.

Activists from three Central Wisconsin equality groups took to the streets on Saturday to voice their concerns about several hot topics including health care and equal pay in the workplace.

Protesters like Joel Lewis from Citizen Action of Wisconsin said that coming together in numbers is the best way to inform the public.

[If] we don't hold our elected officials accountable, we're only going to ear what they want to tell us," Lewis said. "People need to hear the truth."

The two hour march allowed protesters to speak on an open floor about why they were attending the demonstration.

International Women's Day is March 8.