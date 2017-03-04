Rapids' Dorshorst finishes fifth in all-around at state gymnasti - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rapids' Dorshorst finishes fifth in all-around at state gymnastics meet

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -

Wisconsin Rapids junior Tia Dorshorst finished in the top five in three of her four events on Saturday, en route to a fifth place all-around finish at the WIAA state individual gymnastics meet.

Dorshorst's highest finish was on the balance beam, where she scored a 9.483 - good enough for third place in that event.

Her fifth place in the all-around was the highest finish by an athlete from outside of the Milwaukee area. She was the only non-Milwaukee area competitor to finish in the top nine overall.

"Today I was really excited because I hit all four of my routines," she told Newsline 9 after the competition. "I haven't done it since my first meet. I did the best I could. It was in the judges hands for my placing for my scores but I know I put everything out there. So I'm really happy with it."

