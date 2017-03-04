One year after heartbreak, Stratford claims state wrestling championship

One year after falling to Fennimore in a tiebreaker at the Division 3 state wrestling championships, Stratford dominated on its way to redemptive 49-13 over Fennimore on Saturday.

Trailing 13-7 early, the Tigers turned the tides on a pin by three-time individual state champion Jeremy Schoenherr to tie the dual up at 13. Stratford scored 42

consecutive points to close out the competition and win its first team state title in program history.

"Last year might have been the best thing to happen to our team because really focused this year and we were hungry for this," senior champion Kam Bornbach said. "So we were focused coming into this and I'm just so happy for our team."

"They did what they did all year and they went out and won," Tigers head coach Joe Schwabe added. "They worked hard they stayed aggressive and they did what they needed to do and hats off to those guys I'm very proud of them."

Stratford finishes the season at 23-1. Eight of their wrestlers will be a part of our All-Star Wrestling team, which debuts on Wednesday during Newsline 9 at 6.