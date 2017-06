The UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team won its second straight WIAC Tournament Championship on Saturday night, scoring two goals in the third period to edge UW-Eau Claire 3-2 at KB Willett Arena in Stevens Point.

The Pointers, who also won the regular season conference title, will get a chance to defend their national championship by earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA tournament brackets will be released on Monday.

For a box score from the game, click here.