Saturday's basketball roundup: Loyal girls advance to state, SPASH boys cruise into sectionals

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Loyal is the only area girls basketball team to advance to next weekend's state tournament at the Resch Center. After a dominating win over Green Bay NEW Lutheran, the Greyhounds clinched their first trip to state in program history.
Other scores from Saturday's boys and girls basketball tournament action are listed below.


Girls Basketball - Sectional Finals

Division 3 
   Wrightstown 60, Amherst 54
Division 4 
   Shiocton 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36
Division 5 
   Loyal 68, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49

Boys Basketball - Regional Finals
Division 1 
   Marshfield 70, Neenah 69
   Oshkosh North 69, Wausau West 47
   Stevens Point 83, Chippewa Falls 46
Division 2 
   Medford Area 71, Hortonville 65
   Wausau East 59, Rhinelander 53
Division 3
   Adams-Friendship 45, Wisconsin Dells 37
Division 4 
   Neillsville 58, Marathon 57
   Phillips 77, St. Croix Falls 61
   Roncalli 69, Algoma 55
   Shiocton 61, St. Mary Catholic 47
   Stanley-Boyd 56, Durand 46
   Stratford 73, Auburndale 63
Division 5 
   Almond-Bancroft 77, Assumption 65
   Columbus Catholic 69, Loyal 47
   Gresham Community 57, Phelps 45

