Saturday's basketball roundup: Loyal girls advance to state, SPASH boys cruise into sectionals

Loyal is the only area girls basketball team to advance to next weekend's state tournament at the Resch Center. After a dominating win over Green Bay NEW Lutheran, the Greyhounds clinched their first trip to state in program history.

Other scores from Saturday's boys and girls basketball tournament action are listed below.



Girls Basketball - Sectional Finals

Division 3

Wrightstown 60, Amherst 54

Division 4

Shiocton 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36

Division 5

Loyal 68, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49