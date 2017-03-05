US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MGN MGN
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

State Department officials will come to Minnesota on Tuesday to hold the only public meeting on a draft environmental review for the final segment of Enbridge Energy's project to boost the capacity of its Alberta Clipper pipeline.

The line carries Canadian tar sands oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. The line requires a presidential permit because the last remaining segment crosses the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota.

The State Department's four-year review concluded found that there would be no significant environmental impacts from completing the project.

But tribal and climate change activists dispute that. They're gearing up for the meeting in the northern Minnesota city of Bemidji.

They plan to hold a "Sustainability Summit," then rally before the meeting at the Sanford Center arena.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.