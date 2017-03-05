Arkansas legislator wants to pack heat at state Capitol - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Arkansas legislator wants to pack heat at state Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) -

Despite metal detectors and armed guards at the Arkansas Capitol, a state lawmaker says he would feel safer if he was allowed to pack his own heat.

Republican Rep. Mickey Gates is proposing that lawmakers licensed to carry a concealed handgun be allowed to bring their weapons into the Arkansas Capitol and other publicly owned facilities.

Prisons would be excluded.

Arkansas lawmakers aren't subject to a search when they enter the Capitol.

Security officials at the Oklahoma Capitol last year had grumbled about a growing trend among some lawmakers breezing through checkpoints and declining to submit to a required weapons screening.

In New Hampshire in January, a lawmaker dropped her loaded gun on the floor near some children. It didn't go off.
 

