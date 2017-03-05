Milwaukee school composts cafeteria food

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Students at a Milwaukee elementary school already grow vegetables and raise perch, so adding composting to its list of environmentally-friendly lessons would seem to be a no-brainer.

WUWM-FM reports that Fernwood Montessori is working with a business called Compost Crusader to recycle its food waste. The company hauls the school's food waste, up to 300 pounds, to a processor each week.

Students dutifully line up to toss their leftovers into the proper bin at lunchtime, and every classroom has its own compost caddy. Their partitioned trays are also biodegradable.

Fernwood teacher Matt Ray says even the youngest students are learning to compost.

Compost Crusader founder Melissa Tashjian says she hopes the arrangement with Fernwood is just the beginning of a positive relationship with schools.