Wisconsin Musky Expo reports successful weekend

The sixth annual Wisconsin Musky Expo wrapped up on Sunday after organizers said it was one of the best years they've ever had.

Thousands of people entered the doors of the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild during the three day event.

Show Director Mike Etzel said that people were buying everything from new rods, to lures and even boats.

"Everybody's getting ready for [the season]," he said. "This beautiful weather we've been having outside [is] really getting guys jacked up to go outside fishing."

Vendors reportedly can walk away with $30,000 in sales at the end of the weekend.

Etzel said the success is great for the Wausau area as the money made at the show will be given out to local charities.

Musky season begins late May.