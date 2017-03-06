Ho-Chunk Nation celebrates Bronson Koenig's Badgers career

After tough losses in recent weeks, the Badgers Men's Basketball team is back.



The Badgers held onto a 66-49 win over the Minnesota Gophers Sunday night. The Badgers owe a lot to senior Bronson Koenig, who came up in the final minutes with three, three-pointers.

On this senior night, there was a big showing of support for Koenig, as he played his last game at the Kohl Center. Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation met for a watch party at the Double Tree in Madison Sunday evening, to watch the game and celebrate his career with Wisconsin.



Ho-chunk members say Koenig sets a good example for young people, because he stands up for issues he cares about, like the Dakota Access pipeline.



"I think that was part of his inspiration, was that he took stances and he was more than a basketball player to all of us, he was a community member and we're excited for him," says Ho-Chunk Attorney General Amanda WhiteEagle.

Ho-Chunk leaders say they're very proud to see one of their own grow up on the Badgers team.