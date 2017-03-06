Milwaukee fifth grade teacher accused of having sexual contact with student

A fifth grade teacher who lives in Milwaukee is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old boy.

Katherine Gonzalez is charged with First Degree Child Sexual Assault.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez and one of her fifth grade students had been messaging on SnapChat. They eventually had contact in Gonzalez's car and at her home, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said the two touched each other's private parts through their clothing.

Gonzalez allegedly told the victim that she did not want anyone to know about their relationship because she could go to jail and lose her job.

Gonzalez told police that the victim is "chronically depressed." She admitted saying a lot of things to the boy to make him happy. She wanted the boy to see that someone cared, according to her interview with police.

If convicted of the offense, Gonzalez faces up to 60 years in prison.

Authorities have not yet confirmed which school Gonzalez taught at.