Suspect accused of injuring child, officer, crashing squad car

Three people were injured in an overnight incident on Eau Claire's north side. The suspect is in custody as of Monday morning.

Eau Claire police said they were called to a home on the 3300 block of Runway Avenue around midnight. They said the call was initially for reports of "family trouble" at the home. Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department was unable to comment how many people were inside, but she said one young child was injured, and the suspect is a 20-year-old man.

After the child was injured, the suspect left that home and went down the block to start a fight at another home. Police surrounded the second home, and when the suspect came outside, he started a fight with one of the officers. That officer used his taser on the 20-year-old, but it didn't stop him.

Coit said the officer was injured, and the suspect stole his squad car. He drove the car west down the alleyway of Runway Avenue and crashed it into four parked cars and a fence. Coit said she is unsure if he had a weapon on him but said there were weapons in the squad car. The suspect barricaded himself inside the car, but Coit said one of the windows had broke, so officers used the opening to pepper spray the suspect.

Once the suspect came out of the car, officers fired multiple beanbag rounds at him. Once he was hit, they were able to take him into custody.

Coit said once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will go to the Chippewa County Jail.

The Eau Claire police said they are not releasing the suspects name until later Monday. They said the public is no longer in any danger. The incident is still under investigation.