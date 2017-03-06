2 squads totaled, Town of Rome officer to be cited for crash

A Town of Rome police officer will be cited after crashing into another officer's squad car while responding to a call last week.

Officers Dustin Kirsenlohr and Cody Winker, both 23, were responding to reports that a 61-year-old man may be suffering a heart attack at about 7 p.m. on February 27 at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the Town of Rome Police Department.

Officer Winker's squad car crashed into the back of Officer Kirsenlohr's in the intersection of County Highway Z and Aspen Avenue.

Both officers were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Both squads are a total loss.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and said that Officer Winker will be cited for following too closely.

An internal investigation by the Rome Police Department shows both officers were traveling too fast for the conditions.

Both officers remain off duty because of their injuries from the crash.