SAFER earns what chief calls "gold standard" accreditation

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - South Area Fire District (SAFER)  is re-certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

Chief Matt Savage said Monday the accreditation is the "gold standard" of pre-hospital EMS care and his 60-member department is the only one to achieve the accreditation in Wisconsin.

"We have held this honor since 2010. EMS and firefighting are a changing environment and we are on the forefront of that and we want to continue to be on top of what is coming next in providing top-notch technology and patient care," Savage said.

SAFER  responds to about 3,000 calls a year, he said.

"Today, we are bringing medical care to your doorstep. In the past, the focus might have been to get a patient to the doctor as quickly as possible. Today, we are providing that initial care. It is not a replacement, but it is a change," the chief said.

