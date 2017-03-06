VOTE: Who will win Girls Basketball State Championships? - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

VOTE: Who will win Girls Basketball State Championships?

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wisconsin Girls Basketball State Tournament is set to start Thursday in Green Bay at the Resch Center. Who will win? Tell us what you think!

  • Newsline 9 Web Poll

  • Who do you think will win the Division 1 state title?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Appleton North
    43%
    46 votes
    De Pere
    20%
    21 votes
    Middleton
    6%
    6 votes
    Milwaukee King
    31%
    33 votes

  • Newsline 9 Web Poll

  • Who do you think will win the Division 2 State Title?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Beaver Dam
    40%
    36 votes
    Cudahy
    8%
    7 votes
    Hortonville
    37%
    33 votes
    Monroe
    15%
    13 votes

  • Newsline 9 Web Poll

  • Who do you think will win the Division 3 State Title?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Bloomer
    16%
    14 votes
    Madison Edgewood
    41%
    35 votes
    Martin Luther
    21%
    18 votes
    Wrightstown
    22%
    19 votes

  • Newsline 9 Web Poll

  • Who do you think will win the Division 4 State Title?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Aquinas
    59%
    54 votes
    Durand
    18%
    17 votes
    Howards Grove
    12%
    11 votes
    Shiocton
    11%
    10 votes

  • Newsline 9 Web Poll

  • Who do you think will win the Division 5 State Title?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Bangor
    9%
    12 votes
    Clayton
    13%
    19 votes
    Loyal
    65%
    92 votes
    Milwaukee Academy of Science
    13%
    19 votes
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.