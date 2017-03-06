Stockbridge-Munsee tribe says it won't make casino payment - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stockbridge-Munsee tribe says it won't make casino payment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

A Wisconsin Indian tribe is threatening to withhold nearly $1 million in casino payments to the state because of a dispute with the expansion of another tribe's gambling operation in northern Wisconsin.

Stockbridge-Munsee President Shannon Holsey notified Gov. Scott Walker in a letter Monday about the tribe's intent to withhold a $923,000 payment to the state.

The tribe operates the North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler, about 40 miles east of Wausau. It says a $33 million expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino 17 miles away in Wittenberg is a violation of both federal law and the Ho-Chunk Nation's casino state compact.

The state Department of Administration determined in September the Ho-Chunk expansion does not violate the compact.

Walker administration spokesman Steve Michels says "he State expects the Stockbridge to adhere to the terms of their compact."

