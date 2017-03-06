NCAA basketball means big money for Milwaukee

Marquette is hosting the first and second round of the tournament.

Sports have a way of drawing people to cities they've never visited.

"We're here to support St. Johns and more importantly our daughter Jade Walker," said Scott Walker.

Not Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker. This man is from New Jersey and has no political aspirations. His wife Romy is enjoying their stops between Big East Tournament games at the Al McGuire Center.

"The Harbor House, and the ambiance was nice," Romy Walker said. "I went in the evening so the lighting was awesome."

Kristin Settle, with Visit Milwaukee, said tourists spend time in the brew city year round. Saturday, fans flooded out of the BMO Harris Bradley Center, where Marquette will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament later this month.

"It has a total economic impact between the two weekends of about $7 million, which is really exciting for the city," said Settle.

The Big East tournament runs through the weekend. The NCAA Tournament kicks off on March 16.