No lower bail for Antigo mom who fled with her two children

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A judge Monday refused to reduce the bail for an Antigo mother accused of interfering with the custody of her children, according to online Langlade County court records.

Police say Cathy Brown fled with her son and daughter in December and they were located in Hill City; S.D., where the mother was arrested Jan. 16.

Brown is being held in the Langlade County Jail on $20,000 cash bond.

The children are now in the care of their father.

Brown is to return to court March 16 for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors must present enough evidence to justify the felony charge, court records said.

