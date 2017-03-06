Lincoln Co. Deputy in deadly shooting decorated, well-liked

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's deputy involved in a deadly shooting in the Town of Corning has a significant impact on the community, as well as other officers.

Deputy Sam Steckbauer opened deadly fire at 40-year-old Shawn Igers of Wausau after investigators say Igers shot at the officer first.

While Steckbauer remains on administrative leave as the Department of Justice investigates, Lincoln Co. Sheriff Jeff Jaeger said the department misses having the deputy around.

"You can certainly feel a loss without Sam being here," Jaeger said.

Steckbauer has received many accolades since he began with the department almost a decade ago.

He was honored as "Employee of the Year" early on his his career, when he worked in the corrections division.

"The character Sam had, the commitment he had. Did an outstanding job," said Jaeger. "As evidence by becoming Employee of the Year in his second year there."

Steckbauer went on to receive Deputy of the Year honors in both 2014 and 2015. He also serves on the department's honor guard, and was given a K-9 unit back in October.

Sheriff Jaeger said the deputy doesn't only live out his duty to the public, but exceeds it.

"A man with a really big heart," he said. "Help[ed] an elderly person changing the tire on their car."

Steckbauer's service to the community has also been seen in a more longstanding form.

"[A family's] juvenile son got into a bit of legal trouble," Jaeger said. "Sam followed up with the family, with that child, to act as a mentor to that child."

Jaeger said support has been pouring in from the community for both the department as a whole, and Steckbauer himself.