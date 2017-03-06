UPDATE: 80-year-old in custody after shots fired, standoff in Ju - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 80-year-old in custody after shots fired, standoff in Junction City

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Authorities were involved in a standoff in Junction City Monday after a gun was fired during a neighbor dispute, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department. 

When authorities arrived just after 3:20 p.m., the suspect, 80-year-old Henry Kaminski, was in his home on Main Street. Sheriff Mike Lukas said Kaminski came out of his home and fired two more rounds.

Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated neighbors at that time. 

At 5:45 p.m. Kaminski exited his home and was taken into custody. 

No one was hurt during the incident. 

The Portage County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate.

