Pointers hockey receives at large bid to NCAA Tournament, will host Adrian on March 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team received an at-large bid into the 2017 NCAA DIII Men's Ice Hockey championship and will take on Adrian in the quarterfinals on March 18 at K.B. Willett Arena.

UW-Stevens Point (21-4-3) is in the field for the fourth-consecutive season and the 13th time in program history. The Pointers captured their fifth National Championship a season ago, defeating St. Norbert, 5-1, in Lake Placid, N.Y., and were crowned Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) champions after defeating UW-Eau Claire, 3-2, on Saturday (March 4). UWSP is 26-14-3 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

Adrian (19-6-2) is making its seventh NCAA tournament appearance after advancing to the quarterfinal round last season, falling to the Pointers, 5-1, at Adrian. Adrian received at at-large bid into the field, after falling to St. Norbert, 3-2, in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) Harris Cup Championship game on Saturday.

Adrian and UWSP met three times during the regular season, going 1-1-1 in those games. UWSP fell 6-3 at Adrian in Nov. before forcing a 4-4 tie and knocking off the then second-ranked Bulldogs, 4-3, at K.B. Willett Arena on Dec. 10. The winner of Saturday's quarterfinal will advance to the Frozen Four at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, N.Y.