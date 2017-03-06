Happ becomes second Badgers sophomore to earn All-Big Ten honors

Ethan Happ's sensational sophomore season has earned him a rare distinction.

The Badgers forward was named to the All-Big Ten team on Monday, making him just the second sophomore in Wisconsin history to be given the honor.

Michael Finley also received the honor in his second season in 1993.

Happ - who averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds and led the Badgers with 62 steals - was also named to the All-Defensive team. Senior Zak Showalter joined him on that list.

Seniors Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes also received recognition. Koenig was named to the All-Big Ten second team and Hayes to the third team.

Purdue's Caleb Swanigan is the Conference Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

MELO TRIMBLE, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Tony Carr, Penn State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Zak Showalter, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nicholas Baer, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota

