Happ becomes second Badgers sophomore to earn All-Big Ten honors

Ethan Happ's sensational sophomore season has earned him a rare distinction.
The Badgers forward was named to the All-Big Ten team on Monday, making him just the second sophomore in Wisconsin history to be given the honor.
Michael Finley also received the honor in his second season in 1993.
Happ - who averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds and led the Badgers with 62 steals - was also named to the All-Defensive team. Senior Zak Showalter joined him on that list.
Seniors Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes also received recognition. Koenig was named to the All-Big Ten second team and Hayes to the third team.
Purdue's Caleb Swanigan is the Conference Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Peter Jok, Iowa
MELO TRIMBLE, Maryland
Nate Mason, Minnesota
CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
Tony Carr, Penn State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
Vic Law, Northwestern
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Zak Showalter, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lynch, Minnesota
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nicholas Baer, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR: Richard Pitino, Minnesota
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.