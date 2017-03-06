Evanger's expands recall of dog food

(WKOW) -- A nationwide recall of Evanger's dog food is expanding.

In February, Evanger's recalled its Hunk of Beef dog food in 15 states, Wisconsin being one of them. Now the recall applies nationwide.

Evanger's has also added to the recall its 12 oz. cans of Braised Beef and Against the Grain's Pulled Beef. Evanger's says these products may contain pentobarbital, which is a drug used to euthanize animals.

The numbers listed below are the second half of the barcode, which can be found on the back of the product label:

Evanger's: Hunk of Beef: 20109

Evanger's: Braised Beef: 20107

Against the Grain: Pulled Beef: 80001

The three products being recalled were made between December 2015 and January 2017 and have expiration dates of December 2019 through January 2021.

The recall affects only Hand Packed Beef Products, which is a method in which large chunks of meat are placed into the can by hand, not by a machine.

If you bought any of the recalled dog food, you can return it to the place where you bought it for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday - Friday.