Neighbors, friends react to Junction City standoff

A community is shaken up after a three hour long standoff in the small town of Junction City in Portage County.

"This is not Junction City, Junction City is a quiet community, that's the way we like it," said Junction City resident Kevin Feltz.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Main St. around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a gunshots fired.

Feltz' first thoughts went to his family.

"OK, the kids are at Boys and Girls Club, they're safe," said Feltz.

Sheriff's officials said 80-year-old Henry Kaminski fired a bullet on the ground outside his home. They said it was after a dispute with a neighbor. Nhia Moua's family is that neighbor and she said there wasn't a dispute.

"She doesn't speak English," Moua said about her sister-in-law who lives there.

Moua said it's the third time the family has had problems with Kaminski after decades of living next to each other. She said she didn't realize it would turn into a standoff when she called 911.

"They told us not to get out of the house," said Moua. "The road was blocked."

Kaminski did come out of the home and was arrested by officers after nearly three hours of a standoff with law enforcement.

"When somebody takes shots with a firearm we have to take every measure necessary to protect citizens, the subject and our officers," said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas.

Moua said her family is scared for what could happen next when Kaminski is released.

"They worried about the neighbor too and how, if he's coming back, it's not going to be safe either," said Moua. "They were talking about what they were going to do about the house."

No one was injured Monday afternoon. No charges have been filed yet for Kaminski.