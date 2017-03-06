UPDATE: Thousands without power Wednesday, warming facilities open

Crews around North Central Wisconsin continued Wednesday to repair power lines knocked down because of strong winds.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, 14,636 customers were still without electricity at 5 p.m. The utility said the hardest hit area was the Northwoods.

"This storm we're seeing a lot more wire down, a lot more trees branches on the wires,” WPS spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski said. “A number of broken poles."

Across Vilas and Oneida counties, thousands were without power Wednesday.

"In some cases over the last 24 hours, some of those customers we've restored have gone back out because of the next wave of wind," Zagrzebski said.

Several businesses in the area opened their doors to those trying to stay warm without power.

“We're concerned about people who might not have power and might be getting cold," Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath said.

Fath said as of Wednesday afternoon, no injuries were reported because of the winds or power outages.

The following locations are open to the public as warming facilities:

Oneida County

Trig's Riverwalk Centre Mall, Rhinelander

Wal-Mart Supercenter, Rhinelander

Rhinelander District Library

Trig's Mall, Minocqua

Wal-Mart Supercenter, Minocqua

Minocqua Public Library

Demmer Memorial Library, Three Lakes

Vilas County

Trig's Store, Eagle River

Eagle River Memorial Hospital

Walter E. Olson Memorial Library, Eagle River

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, Lac du Flambeau

Natural Resource Building, Lac du Flambeau

Multi-Purpose Building, Lac du Flambeau

Lac du Flambeau Public Library

Boulder Junction Public Library

Frank B Koller Memorial Library, Manitowish Waters

Land O'Lakes Public Library

Phelps Public Library

Plum Lake Public Library, Sayner

Presque Isle Community Library

----------------------------

Nearly 18,000 customers were without power across the state Wednesday morning. Nearly 12,000 of those outages were in central Wisconsin and the Northwoods.

The areas that experienced the largest outages included Mosinee and Eagle River. Northland Lutheran School in Kronenwetter had a two hour delay after a power outage in the area. The Port Edwards School District is was also delayed due to an outage.

Crews said they would be working overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday to fix the outages. Strong winds aren't expected to die down until late Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

----------------------------

According to Wisconsin Public Service, crews are continuing to work on restoring power to several areas effected by heavy winds.

At this point, crews have restored power to more than 48,000 customers and around 20,000 customers are currently without power.

The areas that are experiencing the largest outages include, the Minocqua area (9700 customers), Eagle River area (1800 customers) and the Rhinelander area (about 1700 customers).

Crews continue to make progress with restoring power, but will be working overnight and throughout Wednesday, as strong winds are expected to cause additional outages.

---------------------------------

Nearly 8,000 customers are without power Tuesday morning in the Newsline 9 viewing area.

The most impacted area is the Northwoods, with Eagle River seeing nearly 1,400 customers without power.

In Wausau, power is out for nearly 1,000 customers.

A severe weather system began rolling through central Wisconsin at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Reports of outages came in shortly after.

Click HERE for the latest numbers.