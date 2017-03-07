Office of White House Counsel expands to 26 attorneys

By JULIE BYKOWICZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is staffing up its team of lawyers as it prepares for a complicated mix of ethics issues and policy fights ahead.

The Office of the White House Counsel has hired 26 attorneys. That's according to a staffing memo reviewed by The Associated Press. The team includes four former attorneys from the Washington mega-firm of Jones Day, the alma mater of White House Counsel Don McGahn.

McGahn has worked with Trump continuously since the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2015 and led the selection process for Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump's pick to be the next Supreme Court justice. Among other duties, the counsel's office oversees judicial and executive branch appointments and advises the president on the legal aspects of policymaking, including executive orders.