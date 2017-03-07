Wisconsin Senate to vote on eliminating state treasurer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state Senate is expected to approve a constitutional amendment that would remove the treasurer as a constitutional officer.

Opponents to the move argue the office should have its duties restored and bolstered rather than eliminated outright. The Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker have stripped powers of the office in recent years and now the only job is sitting as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Supporters of the amendment say it makes no sense to keep the office in place now that nearly all of its work is being done elsewhere in state government.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the measure Thursday. Once approved by both houses, it would be put for a vote of the people in the April 2018 election.

