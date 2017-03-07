Pregnant woman re-enacts giraffe livestream wearing mask

America has been obsessed with April the giraffe’s livestream from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., awaiting the calf’s birth.

Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is no exception.

“I can’t sleep at night. I have pregnancy insomnia so I’ve become obsessed with this April giraffe,” Erin, 29, told ABC News. “It’s the most ridiculous thing. I’m 39 weeks pregnant with our fourth child. My husband thinks it’s so ridiculous how obsessed I am, so on Friday he said we should get a giraffe mask for when I go into labor.”

The mask arrived Sunday and the pregnant mama couldn’t wait to put it to use.

“Last night, after we put the other three kids to bed I was thinking it would be funny to re-enact April’s livestream, just pacing around,” she explained.

The bare-bellied mom strutted around her room doing a few dance moves and jumping jacks as her husband Scott filmed her from the doorway trying not to laugh.

“He was holding my phone up on the door frame and he was trying so hard not to laugh and at one point I had to close my eyes to not see him because I was going to lose it,” Erin said.

When she woke up this morning, she couldn’t believe how many views her hilarious yet equally uneventful pregnancy video had gotten, just like April.

“My phone was blowing up,” she said. “I had like 8 million views and I was like what the heck is going on? My husband wants to do a live feed every night now.”

The proud parents are due to have their son, Porter Lane, on March 14, and are already planing to deck him out in giraffe duds.

“I want to get a little giraffe newborn hat to have on him,” Erin said with a laugh.