UPDATE: Whitefish Bay's Jewish Community Center to reopen at 9 a.m. after threat closure

The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay is closed Tuesday morning because of a threat.

The threat was received in the form of an email.

"The JCC will return to scheduled operations at 9:00 a.m. We welcome our members and apologize for the inconvenience," the center said in a tweet.

This is the third recent threat targeting the Jewish Community Center. Previous threats were made in January and February.

There have also been similar threats at Jewish facilities across the country.

