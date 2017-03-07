Wisconsin Assembly to vote on 'right to try' bill

Terminally ill patients could have access to experimental drugs more quickly under a bill up for passage in the Wisconsin state Assembly.

The so-called "right to try" proposal up for a vote Tuesday would allow certain patients to be prescribed drugs that have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Supporters say too many patients can't get into clinical trials to try experimental drugs and it takes the FDA too long to approve some that could help terminal patients.

The Wisconsin Medical Society opposes the measure, saying it will sidestep the scientifically valid process of determining whether experimental drugs can help certain patients.

The bill must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.