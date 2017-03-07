UPDATE: Langlade Co. officers speak after tree crushes squad cars

Two Antigo Police squads and a Langlade County Sheriff's squad car were damaged Tuesday after high winds blew down trees.

No one was hurt, but a deputy was about to pull out of the garage when the tree fell.

"I heard what sounded like thunder," said Deputy Cassandra Doemel. "And then when I got out I was like 'Oh, maybe it's just a branch that fell,' and then I was like 'Oh no, every single car got hit."

Doemel also said if the tree fell any earlier, the incident would have gone south.

"I had just seen all of our night shift guys walk across the parking lot," she said.

Officers describe the downed tree as a perfect storm.

"It perfectly landed where all three of the large limbs landed on a separate squad car," said Sgt. Nat Musolff of the Antigo Police Department.

Musolff also said the squad car loss is a big blow to the small force.

"We're obviously not a really large department," he said. "So taking out two squad cars, that's, you know, half of our squads. So, right away you think about how we're going to manage."