Gov. Walker appoints new Langlade County Sheriff

Governor Scott Walker has appointed Sergeant Mark Westen, Tuesday as the new Langlade County Sheriff, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The appointment came after the former, longtime Sheriff Bill Greening resigned in December 2016.

Westen, an Antigo resident, has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. Most of those years were with the Langlade County Sheriff's Office.

Interim Sheriff John Schunke told Newsline 9 the department is thankful the post is finally filled.

"I think the whole department's relieved," he said. "It's nice to know who your leadership is going to be. I think everyone's been a little anxious here the last couple months."

Community members have praised the appointment of Western. Greening spoke to Western's role in the sheriff's department.

“In Mark’s role as the head of our Special Response Team, I have observed his ability to be a highly effective leader who has repeatedly shown the ability to maintain calm, effective leadership under oftentimes extremely stressful situations,” said former Sheriff Bill Greening of Langlade County. “Mark is well-respected by the law enforcement officers he works with and supervises as well as the other law enforcement officers he has worked with throughout the state.”

“I know Sergeant Westen has had a career goal to run for the position of Sheriff and be elected to that position and has spent his career prepping himself to be a Sheriff and a leader,” said current Chief of Police, Eric Roller of the Antigo Police Department.

Former Sheriff Greening resigned more than two years prior to his term being up. He sent a letter to the county clerk last year to say that he was retiring from the elected position after 10 years.

In the letter, Greening said the reason for his leaving is because of several county board members.