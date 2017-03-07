Portage County appoints replacement for Clerk of Courts

Judges from Portage County have appointed a new Clerk of Courts, according to a press release from Portage County.

Lisa Roth will replace Patricia Baker, who resigned late January to return to practice law and is the fifth administrator in the county to resign since September.

Roth has worked for the Portage County courts for almost 30 years. She was selected from more than 30 other applicants.

Judge Thomas Flugaur said in a news release, "Lisa Roth was the unanimous choice of the selection committee who assisted the three judges in the decision." And went on to say he has the complete confidence of the judges.

Baker has been the clerk for five years.

Roth will be sworn in on Friday.