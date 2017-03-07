Woodchucks announce addition of 'The Bullpen' to Athletic Park - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woodchucks announce addition of 'The Bullpen' to Athletic Park

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Wisconsin Wood Chucks Wisconsin Wood Chucks
Wisconsin Woodchucks Wisconsin Woodchucks
Wisconsin Woodchucks Wisconsin Woodchucks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A new addition to Athletic Park announced Tuesday should be open for the first game of the season, according to the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

'The Bullpen,' located down the first baseline will be open for all home games to single game buyers and small groups, the team said.

The area will feature a completely redeveloped Leinie's Lodge and concession stand with the feel of, 'a Sunday afternoon barbecue with friends.'

This is the second renovation in two season for the team. In April 2015, the team announced a full renovation to the park that was ready for the 2016 season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.