Woodchucks announce addition of 'The Bullpen' to Athletic Park

A new addition to Athletic Park announced Tuesday should be open for the first game of the season, according to the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

'The Bullpen,' located down the first baseline will be open for all home games to single game buyers and small groups, the team said.

The area will feature a completely redeveloped Leinie's Lodge and concession stand with the feel of, 'a Sunday afternoon barbecue with friends.'

This is the second renovation in two season for the team. In April 2015, the team announced a full renovation to the park that was ready for the 2016 season.