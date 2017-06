PLOVER (WAOW) - Duke, a 10-year-old Shepherd mix, is our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday.

Shelter volunteers say he loves to hang out with people but will need to be the only pet in the home since he does not like to share the spotlight with other dogs or cats.

Because he is an older dog, he has special adoption pricing.

For more information contact the Humane Society of Portage County at 715-344-6012 or go to their website www.hspcwi.org.